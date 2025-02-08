John M. Chu shares insight on ‘Wicked: For Good’ editing

John M. Chu has revealed how people’s response to Wicked is impacting his vision for Wicked: For Good.

Chu, who finally won a Best Director award for his remarkable work on Wicked, noted that he’s currently editing the second instalment and awards and recognition that the first movie is getting is certainly influencing how the second is edited.

After winning the Best Director award at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, he told Deadline: “It does affect when we went back into the cut, like, ‘Oh, wait, they’re really paying attention to every detail,’ and how we plan on paying certain things off.

“Maybe we can be more subtle with that, or maybe we don’t have to remind them of so much,” he explained.

He continued: “It absolutely affects everything that we’re doing. I didn’t think it would, but actually getting into the cut, I feel like I’m more in the head space of where the fans are, whereas before, we had to cover our bases a little bit more for everybody.”

He also went on to hail Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s performances in the upcoming film.

“If you love those two women, wait until you see where their relationship goes. Wait until you see the heights that they can hit,” he said.

“Oz is bigger. It’s more expansive. And, in the time that we’re living in, it speaks so directly to the moment and to the courage and the consequences it takes, to some of the choices that we have to make and who you choose to become when you know the truth,” concluded Wicked director John M. Chu.