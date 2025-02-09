Megan Thee Stallion makes headlines at the Fanatics Super Bowl party

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday, sporting a bold and revealing ensemble ahead of the highly anticipated NFL championship.

The 29-year-old rapper arrived at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans just a day before the Super Bowl, donning a bodysuit over a brown bra.

According to Daily Mail, she completed her look with black high heels, large gold hoop earrings, a gold handbag, and a silver choker, while letting her curly auburn hair flow freely.

The event follows Megan’s recent high-profile appearance at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fashion show in Paris, where she embraced another daring outfit.

Known for her confident fashion choices, she also made a statement at the Giambattista Valli show in a striking orange draped dress with a hood, as per the outlet.

Beyond her fashion-forward presence, Megan made headlines last month after securing a restraining order against rapper Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting her in 2020.

Furthermore, she told a Los Angeles court that she continues to feel threatened and fears for her safety upon his release.