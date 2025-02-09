 
Megan Thee Stallion makes headlines at the Fanatics Super Bowl party

Megan Thee Stallion makes people turn their heads with her ensemble at the Fanatics Super Bowl party ahead of NFL Championship

February 09, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday, sporting a bold and revealing ensemble ahead of the highly anticipated NFL championship.

The 29-year-old rapper arrived at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans just a day before the Super Bowl, donning a bodysuit over a brown bra.

According to Daily Mail, she completed her look with black high heels, large gold hoop earrings, a gold handbag, and a silver choker, while letting her curly auburn hair flow freely.

The event follows Megan’s recent high-profile appearance at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fashion show in Paris, where she embraced another daring outfit. 

Known for her confident fashion choices, she also made a statement at the Giambattista Valli show in a striking orange draped dress with a hood, as per the outlet. 

Beyond her fashion-forward presence, Megan made headlines last month after securing a restraining order against rapper Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting her in 2020. 

Furthermore, she told a Los Angeles court that she continues to feel threatened and fears for her safety upon his release.

