Taylor Swift faces an unexpected moment at the Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift was met with boos from attendees when her image appeared on the Jumbotron at the Super Bowl 2025.

The singer attended the highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to support her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

In an unexpected moment, Taylor Swift was caught on camera looking surprised as the crowd at the Caesars Superdome booed her appearance on the big screen.

Despite the disapproval, the Shake it Off singer remained calm and exchanged a glance with her friend, rapper Ice Spice, and long-time friend Ashley Avignone, before moving on to enjoy the game.

The 33-year-old star was spotted in a VIP suite with Kelce's family, as well as other celebrity guests including Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, and Jay-Z, while cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LIX took place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking the win home.