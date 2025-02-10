Blake Lively taking away Meghan's role as Hollywood's most hated?

Blake Lively’s transformation into ‘Meghan Markle’ has come to a head it appears.

News of this has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She made the comment in her piece for News.com.au.

This piece posed the question, “Is Blake Lively the new Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex?”

Given that the entire row between her and Justin Baldoni is getting “muckier and murkier”. Not to mention “more deeply unpleasant to wade into after he dumped hundreds of pages of legal documents and text messages online.”

“Currently, over in the lawless, ungoverned wild west of social media, something creepy has been going on. For years Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex has held the title as the person the internet most loved to dump hate on. But now Lively is giving her some stiff competition in the most irrationally reviled stakes.”

While Ms Elser admits both women have ‘plenty in common’, like starting their careers on TV, or marrying famous men, or even having “unstintingly devoted husbands willing to go to the crease for them and hair that could launch a thousand Pantene commercials” but the biggest is that both have become “recast as social media’s pre-eminent targets,” in Ms Elser’s eyes.

And “The Blake-lash arrived thick and it arrived fast,” the moment Baldoni launched a website with text exchanges, and pages upon pages of their lawsuit filings against Lively and Reynolds.

And thus, “In the days since then, oh golly gee whizzikers wow … has social media come for Lively with their pitchforks held hungrily aloft,” Ms Elser noted before signing off.