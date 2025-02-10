Why was Taylor Swift booed at Super Bowl 2025?

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 in Sunday's Super Bowl in New Orleans to deny Kansas City in their bid for a third consecutive title and exact brutal revenge for their loss to the team in the NFL title game two years ago.

During the game singer Taylor Swift was booed by the crowd. While the American and English fans of the singer might know why she was booed, her fans in other countries seemed to clueless at what happened in the ground.

Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl 2025 primarily due to her association with the Kansas City Chiefs. She has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce for over a year now. If the US media reports are anything to go by, the couple are thinking of getting married.

The crowd at the Superdome in New Orleans was heavily composed of Philadelphia Eagles fans. Swift, originally from Pennsylvania, was previously known as an Eagles supporter. However, her recent support for Kelce and the Chiefs made her a target for boos from Eagles fans who felt she had switched sides in the rivalry.

President Donald Trump, who was also at the game, took to social media to troll the singer.

While highlighting the booing, he and suggested it was linked to political affiliations.

Taylor Swift is known for stance against Donald Trump who won the Presidential Election in November last year.

The primary reason Taylor was booed during the Super Bowl 2025 appeared to be more about her sports allegiance than politics.