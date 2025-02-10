Robert Irwin reveals big career achievement

Robert Irwin reveals exciting career achievement

An Australian conservationist and television personality, Robert Irwin, recently got candid and shared his major career milestone.

Following in the footsteps of his late father, Steve Irwin, who was also a conservationist, the 21-year-old took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself, revealing that he has secured an AACTA award.

He also added a caption under his post that read, “I am so honoured to win the AACTA award for Favourite Australian Media Personality. A big thank you to @aacta and everyone who voted."

The Growing Up Wild star noted, "I was so stoked to be in such amazing company with my fellow nominees - this was such a cool surprise."

"I am so grateful that I get to use my passion and voice to advocate for the environment and hopefully spread a bit of positivity,” Bindi Irwin’s brother concluded.

For the unversed, Robert was previously nominated two times for Logie Awards, once in 2013, for Wildlife Warriors.

While the second time was in 2024 for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

In addition, he also secured a nomination for the Shorty Award in 2020 for his work on Crikey! It's the Irwins.

It is pertinent to mention that Robert Irwin is still co-hosting I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here with Julia Morris.