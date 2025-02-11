Justin Bieber faces shocking decline amid Diddy arrest?

Justin Bieber has been visibly pale and gaunt during her recent outings, which sparked concern among fans.



Daily Mail reported that the noticeable decline appears to have coincided with the time when Sean 'Diddy' Combs was under arrest over shocking allegations, including sexual assault.

The Baby hitmaker and the disgraced rap mogul were once 'party pals' as these rave-ups are now under the scanner for alleged crimes.

This, in return, made the father-of-one deeply troubled, insiders say. "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off."

"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy, and it has completely thrown him," the tipster tattled.

"Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to," the bird chirped.

Justin, sources previously said, regretted collaborating with Diddy in light of allegations against him.

"He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place, and he had distanced himself from him."

"He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it," the insider concluded.