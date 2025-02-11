Lisa Riley claps back at Peter Kay again as the controversy takes wild turn

Lisa Riley has shared her true feelings about a dig from comedian Peter Kay during his Manchester show over the weekend.

For the unversed, Kay, who is on his £27 million Better Late Than Never Again! Tour, asked security to remove a man who kept yelling, “garlic bread,” during his show on Saturday night.

After that, a woman in the audience shouted, “We love you, Peter.”

Per Daily Mail, responding to her, the 51-year-old comedian told security to take her away and went on to make a joke about her weight, comparing her to Riley.

However, the Waterloo Road star spoke about his remarks on her Instagram and revealed that she was not upset.

On her Stories, Riley wrote, “Please draw a line under this now. I am not offended, never was offended. I love Peter Kay to pieces. Laughter is my favourite medicine.”

She also shared a picture that read, “Keep calm and laugh,” and scribbled a caption under her post that read, “It’s a laugh, it’s funny!”

Notably, Kay, who removed three hecklers from his show, also addressed the issues and said that those people were ruining it for the rest of the audience, per GMB.

Notably, Kay, who removed three hecklers from his show, also addressed the issues and said that those people were ruining it for the rest of the audience, per GMB.

Shedding light on his remarks, the Coronation Street star added, "I didn't realise it was an insult. She did look remarkably like Lisa Riley, I didn't realise that was an insult."

"There comes a point when dealing with repeated hecklers simply isn't enough. It's not something you ever want to do but it becomes a point when it's no longer fair to everyone around," Kay concluded.