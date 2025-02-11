 
Jennifer Gates pays sweet tribute to daughter on turning 2

Jennifer Gates pays a touching tribute to her daughter in form of a montage on her second birthday in a social media post

February 11, 2025

Jennifer Gates and her husband, Egyptian-American equestrian Nayel Nassar, marked a special milestone as their daughter, Leila, turned two years old.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, February 10, the couple shared a touching video montage featuring their firstborn enjoying her time around horses.

In regards to this, Gates wrote in the caption, "Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet girl Leila!

The video captured Leila riding ponies, feeding them carrots, and leading a miniature horse on a leash.

While reflecting on her own childhood, Jennifer, the daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, recalled her bond with a horse named Cool Beans.

According to People, she shared, "As a kid, Cool Beans (‘Beanie’) taught me how to ride, and 20 years later, it is so special that Leila gets to learn from him.”

Moreover, Leila’s passion for horses runs deep in her family, with her father being a professional equestrian.

As per the publication, Jennifer said in a past interview, "Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport.”

Additionally, the birthday celebrations continued with an ocean-themed party, featuring decorations inspired by the sea.

Furthermore, Jennifer shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram, including Leila dressed in a sparkly pink dress, surrounded by gifts and an adorable stuffed turtle.

