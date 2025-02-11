 
Geo News

Prince Harry ridiculed for trying to ‘take on' Donald Trump: ‘A prawn against a shark'

Prince Harry bashed making comments in response to Donald Trump, all while looking a ‘prawn against a great white shark’

By
Web Desk
|

February 11, 2025

Prince Harry ridiculed for trying to ‘take on Donald Trump: ‘A prawn against a shark
Prince Harry ridiculed for trying to ‘take on' Donald Trump: ‘A prawn against a shark'

Prince Harry has just been called out for a series of indiscretions he did over the years.

And in response to the royal commentator Ms Amanda Platell even penned a piece for The Daily Mail.

In her piece she dished on the couple’s exit from the UK and subsequent career shift.

According to Ms Platell, “i’m sure it took great moral strength to run off with Meghan to the States to strike an £80million deal with Netflix - not forgetting the £22 million Harry got for Spare - and monetise the royal status he claims to despise!”

That too, “all so that he could and Megs could live in splendour in a mansion in Montecito valued at £23.5 million,” Ms Platell slammed the royal by saying.

In her eyes, “he should have resisted the urge to sermonise at the Games. Because all he has done by talking of ‘low moral character’ is draw attention to his and Megs’ egregious failings.”

“Clearly the Sussexes did not take any media or reputational advice from anyone before Harry’s whack at the President. It’s pathetic - like a prawn taking on a great white shark,” she also added before signing off. 

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show hailed as 'the best ever'
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show hailed as 'the best ever'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get exposed for inappropriate behavior
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get exposed for inappropriate behavior
Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's wedding
Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's wedding
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting case
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin open up about 'Rust' shooting case
Prince Harry's vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain
Prince Harry's vengeful past comes out where he plagued his kin with pain
The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors
The way Meghan looks at Harry! Duke and Duchess kill separation rumors
Prince Harry with his ‘petty vendettas' has come face to face with fire: ‘You lack more'
Prince Harry with his ‘petty vendettas' has come face to face with fire: ‘You lack more'
Meghan Markle branded a party crasher: ‘She's never been a host!' video
Meghan Markle branded a party crasher: ‘She's never been a host!'