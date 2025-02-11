Prince Harry ridiculed for trying to ‘take on' Donald Trump: ‘A prawn against a shark'

Prince Harry has just been called out for a series of indiscretions he did over the years.

And in response to the royal commentator Ms Amanda Platell even penned a piece for The Daily Mail.

In her piece she dished on the couple’s exit from the UK and subsequent career shift.

According to Ms Platell, “i’m sure it took great moral strength to run off with Meghan to the States to strike an £80million deal with Netflix - not forgetting the £22 million Harry got for Spare - and monetise the royal status he claims to despise!”

That too, “all so that he could and Megs could live in splendour in a mansion in Montecito valued at £23.5 million,” Ms Platell slammed the royal by saying.

In her eyes, “he should have resisted the urge to sermonise at the Games. Because all he has done by talking of ‘low moral character’ is draw attention to his and Megs’ egregious failings.”

“Clearly the Sussexes did not take any media or reputational advice from anyone before Harry’s whack at the President. It’s pathetic - like a prawn taking on a great white shark,” she also added before signing off.