Prince Harry is working on Archie to preserve heritage

Prince Harry admits he is trying to introduce the work of Princess Diana to his son, Archie.



The Duke of Sussex admitted during a confession in Invictus Games that Archie has started asking g question about his grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

"Archie was asking about landmines, so I was talking about these guys..." Prince Harry said. "But then I found myself talking with him about mines at five years old, and interestingly it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider."

Harry continued: "So that became the outcome of the story for him. He then saw videos… he wanted to see photos of his grandma Diana out doing her thing with landmines all those years ago. So it produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different from what I thought it was going to be."

Princess Diana passed away in a car accident in 1997 Paris. She left behind a 13-year-old Harry and elder son, Prince William.