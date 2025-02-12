Charles iii's former employee comes forward to expose Buckingham Palace bullying

King Charles has just been bashed with accusations that there is a lot of bullying going on in his household and monarchy.

Insight into all of this has been brought forward in the review sections of Glassdoor, a job hunting site.

According to findings by RadarOnline, one person who was hired into the Firm went as far as to admit that hiring depended on how “posh” you sounded during the interview stage.

Even a former warden in Buckingham Palace admitted, “AVOID THIS PLACE FOR THE BETTERMENT OF YOUR PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH!!! I cannot stress enough how terrible of a place this institution is to work for and the individuals that not only enable this toxic work environment but have made it their life's mission to ensure seasonal staff feel extremely unwelcome.”

“Your management/leadership team are a mix of those that are usually wardens themselves during off-peak times and new staff employed to that position mainly based on how posh they sound on interview, incredibly classist.”

They also added, “For those that are usually wardens, you'd have hoped they'd be able to impart some useful tips and set a good example. This couldn't be further from the truth.”

“Their new (ironically equally temporary) position has gone completely to their head and they seek to make you miserable by increasing visitor demand, taking away break spaces and being extremely unsupportive.”

Not to mention, per this worker, “Suggestions are seen as unreasonable attacks the blatant bias in performance reviews of who is their favorite/ hasn't offended their ego can attest to that.”

“Essentially they are extremely microaggressive and treat you like scum,” they boiled the entire thing down by saying.

And while the worker admitted, “there are some good apples in there” still “they are heavily swamped by that mess. Why gamble when the odds are against you?”

“Yes ,on paper it looks prestigious, but the novelty does and will wear off. You can easily find a plethora of jobs that pays the same if not better with more flexibility, enjoyability and your sanity intact,” the same person added before signing off.