Sam Asghari details impact of conservatorship on Britney Spears romance

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were together for seven years before parting ways

Sam Asghari is opening up about his life with ex-wife Britney Spears and how he feels about her post-divorce.

Asghari discussed these personal events during his appearance on the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast.

The model and actor shared that he was “familiar” with the singer before meeting her, but added, “I didn't know any of the songs. If you put it on, I couldn't tell you different.”

He recalled how their relationship came to be after he played her love interest in the 2016 song Slumber Party. He noted that their was a spark between them and the duo then met for sushi.

“I got to know her a little bit, and she was super sweet and everything was perfect,” he shared. “And then after that, I think we went to a movie. We kept seeing each other for a very long time,” he said, while dubbing the relationship “very traditional.”

“This is a seven-year-long relationship, and it's the longest I've been in a relationship with somebody, and it's the longest she's ever been in a relationship with somebody,” he shared.

“But, you know, we had to deal with — she was under the conservatorship, and that was very strange for me to deal with. I got hit with that at the beginning,” he shared.

“I wanted to be the normal part about that life because she never, I don't think she had that,” he noted

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in August 2023 and the couple finalized their divorce in May 2024.