Lisa Kudrow's bold comment about her marriage raises concerns

Lisa Kudrow has left her fans in shock after making bizzare comments about her marriage to Michel Stern.

The 61-year-old actress got candid about her wedding to a French advertising executive during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"This is 2025, it'll be 30 years. It's not a romance," revealed the Friends actress, who prefers to keep their personal life out of the limelight.

“It's even more than a family member,” shared Lisa.

“It's the most intimate relationship you can have. It's different from kids but by 30 years...I'm not going anywhere! No way! That's how I feel about it,” she added.

This unusual statement of Lisa has sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering if all is well in her personal life.

For those unversed, Lisa and Michel tied the knot in 1995, and the couple has one child - Julian Murray Stern.