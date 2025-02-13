Meghan Markle receives new title after controversial Invictus Games appearance

Meghan Markle has been given a new title of “worst PR crisis gift” after she was accused of making the Invictus Games about herself.

The Duchess of Sussex has left Canada amid growing criticism to be with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after spending four days with her husband, Prince Harry.

Giving his two cents on her appearance, royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson accused Meghan of "using the Invictus Games as her runway."

"She is just the worst PR crisis gift that keeps on giving,” she told GB News. “In that video she shared, those screams echoing down the mountainside as you hear her fade away into the distance. Harry was probably wondering if that's her gone forever.”

"She's used these last five days really as her runway, for flashing designer clothes that she's wearing and clinging on to Harry,” Robertson added.

"We've hardly heard anything about the athletes, I don't even know who any of them are, sadly. It's really just been the Meghan show, and now she has gone home.

"It started to really affect the luck of the games because she has taken a plastering.

“She's all over everywhere, she's putting herself forward and centre yet again, this is what she does. She just can't help herself, she's in every shot."