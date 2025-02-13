Meghan Markle extends olive branch to siblings after leaving Harry in Canada

Shortly after her return to California from Canada, Meghan Markle did something which came as a surprise to people aware of her strained relationship with her father and siblings.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a photo to her Instagram story providing a glimpse into her Montecito home.

Her photo also featured gifts that she brought from Canada for her children, Archie and Lilibet.

The former actress said she and her children would be supporting Harry who stays in Canada for Invictus Games from their home in the US.

What came as a surprise was the song Meghan used for her Instagram story.

Few people know that "Six Season" song is created by by Alhanii, a stage name used by Tyler Dooley, the son of her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr.

Thomas Markle Jr. has publicly criticized Prince Harry. He wrote an open letter to the Duke of Sussex before the royal wedding in 2018, warning him about Meghan and suggesting that it was not too late to call off the wedding.

In this letter, he described Meghan in negative terms and implied that marrying her would be a mistake. Additionally, in various media appearances he has continued to make critical remarks about both Meghan and Harry, including blaming Harry for changes in Meghan's behavior and the strained family relationships.

It's not known whether Meghan enjoys a cordial relationship with her nephew or has repaired ties with her brother. It's still unclear whether Meghan has Harry's consent to repair relationships with her siblings.