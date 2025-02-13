Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals his shocking demands about family

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, recently got candid and opened up about his demands regarding children.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE, the 41-year-old yoga instructor and entrepreneur shared, “He [Alec] is always asking me for more kids.”

Responding to her, the 66-year-old Hollywood actor quickly said, "I don't really want one," and went on to admit that "every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another.'"

Hilaria noted, "They're so cute. But my body's really tired."

For the unversed, the Rust actor and Hilaria, who tied the knot in 2012, have seven children together: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and Marilu, 4, and Ilaria, 2.

Other than his kids with the founder of Yoga Vida, Alec’s marriage with Kim Basinger in 1993 blessed him with his first child, daughter Ireland, who is now 29 years old.

It is pertinent to mention that Ireland, who has appeared in shows like Campus Caller, Grudge Match, and Dark Foe, has made Alec a grandfather with her daughter Holland in 2023.