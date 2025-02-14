 
Toni Collette shines at 'Mickey 17' premiere

Toni Collette wows in a dazzling silver ensemble at the premiere of her new movie

News Desk
February 14, 2025

Toni Collette attended the premiere of Mickey 17, her upcoming sci-fi adventure, in a dazzling silver ensemble in London.

On Thursday, February 13, the 52-year-old actress, singer, and songwriter wore a sparkling silver dress, which was tight-fitting and covered in sequins and crystals.

The sequins gathered at her waist and spread out, making an hourglass shape.

Collette also wore a matching cape that looked like it was dripping with sequins.

To accessorise her look, she had long crystal earrings and silver rings with flower designs.

The Emmy winner completed her look with metallic eyeshadow, bold red lipstick that matched her red nails and tied her blonde hair in a sleek half-up, half-down style.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the premiere, Collette shared she was very happy to work with director Bong Joon Ho in Mickey 17.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, “I mean, I got to work with Bong Joon Ho. Are you kidding me? It was bloody brilliant, all of it. I was pinching myself the whole time.”

The Hereditary actress, who thinks the movie is about the idea that “we all matter,” hoped audiences “have a lot of fun” watching the film.

For the unversed, Collette stars alongside Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Mark Ruffalo in the forthcoming film.

It is pertinent to mention that Mickey 17 will be released in theatres on March 7, 2025.

