Kylie Jenner reveals she was ‘shaking’ on fashion’s biggest night

Kylie Jenner just admitted that she was "shaking" with nerves at the 2024 Met Gala.

On the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, 27, revealed that she was overwhelmed with nerves while preparing for the 2024 Met Gala.

Despite appearing composed as she embraced the "The Garden of Time" theme, she admitted she was internally shaking.

In a joint confessional with her sister Kendall Jenner, the supermodel noted that the Met Gala experience felt more relaxed each year, "I think every year gets chiller."

However, Kylie disagreed, recalling, "Oh, I was shaking. I don’t know why this year hit me so hard."

Fortunately, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics shared how a call from her sister helped her regain focus, "You were so calm, and your words of wisdom—‘This is supposed to be fun, let’s just have a good time’—really helped me."

The Met Gala, an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year.

2025 Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, May 5, with its theme being, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."