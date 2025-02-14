Drake on Friday released his first new album on Friday since his much-publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The album, “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U,” a collaboration with PartyNextDoor, was released via multiple record companies at a time when Drake is currently suing his own label for defamation and harassment.

Although Drake's new album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" does not mention Kendrick Lamar, the release timing and context of the album are influenced by their ongoing feud.

Lamar won multiple Grammy awards for his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" and performed it at the Super Bowl.

Drake's new album focuses on themes of romance and love, with no direct references to Kendrick Lamar in its tracks or promotional material.

The Canadian performer's sixth studio album "GNX" referenced his beef with Lamar.

Specifically, on the opening track titled "wacced out murals," Drake mentions: "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go."



