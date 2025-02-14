 
Geo News

Drake chooses peace in new album influenced by beef with Kendrick Lamar

Drake releases new album "Some Sexy Songs 4 U" in collaboration with PartyNextDoor

By
Web Desk
|

February 14, 2025

Drake chooses peace in new album influenced by beef with Kendrick Lamar

Drake on Friday released his first new album on Friday since his much-publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The album, “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U,” a collaboration with PartyNextDoor, was released via multiple record companies at a time when Drake is currently suing his own label for defamation and harassment.

Although Drake's new album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" does not mention Kendrick Lamar, the release timing and context of the album are influenced by their ongoing feud.

Lamar won multiple Grammy awards for his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" and performed it at the Super Bowl.

Drake's new album focuses on themes of romance and love, with no direct references to Kendrick Lamar in its tracks or promotional material.

The Canadian performer's  sixth studio album "GNX" referenced his beef with Lamar. 

Specifically, on the opening track titled "wacced out murals," Drake mentions: "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go."


Blake Lively receives label of being ‘cruel to many' by crew member
Blake Lively receives label of being ‘cruel to many' by crew member
Jennifer Lawrence's due date for second baby REVEALED
Jennifer Lawrence's due date for second baby REVEALED
Truth behind Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's rumored feud exposed
Truth behind Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's rumored feud exposed
Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles surprising decision
Balmoral Castle makes big announcement after King Charles surprising decision
Meghan Markle's service mentality questioned while she ‘flogs jam'
Meghan Markle's service mentality questioned while she ‘flogs jam'
Pete Wicks makes bold move with Olivia Attwood after Maura Higgins split
Pete Wicks makes bold move with Olivia Attwood after Maura Higgins split
Kanye West, Bianca Censori deny divorce 'rumors'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori deny divorce 'rumors'
Real reason Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber broke up
Real reason Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber broke up