Jennifer Lopez wants what Ben Affleck, Garner have: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly adamant to stay in touch with Ben Affleck.

Despite the fact that she and Ben have finalized their divorce after twenty-one months of marriage, a source told RadarOnline.com that Jennifer is still in “love” with him.

Even though she claims to stay in touch for the sake of her kids, Jennifer reportedly longs for Ben’s presence in her life.

The spy confided, "She also wants to maintain a friendship with Ben and envisions them having a relationship that's as close as what he's got with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

These findings come after Page Six report the Daredevil couple “are closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce, particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that the parents of three “have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever … They really do have a close bond.”