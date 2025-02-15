 
Geo News

'Euphoria' surprisingly unveils new cast for season 3

'Euphoria' season 3 is reportedly expected to be released in 2026

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Euphoria surprisingly unveils new cast for season 3
'Euphoria' surprisingly unveils new cast for season 3

Euphoria has introduced a new member in their cast for season 3.

The cast returning to the psychological series include Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, and Jacob Elordi.

Additionally, the Grammy-winner, Rosalía is joining the cast alongside new members Toby Wallace, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Marshawn Lynch for upcoming season of the highly anticipated series.

"If there's anything that excites me as much as finding a good melody or a good lyric, it's becoming a better performer every day," Rosalía penned in a statement, as per Deadline.

While expressing her excitement, the Spanish pop singer continued, "Euphoria has been my favourite series of the last few years and I couldn't be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all these colleagues that I admire so much.”

Moreover, the Beso singer showed gratitude for becoming the part of the series, she added, “And contributing my 'granito de arena' to bring Sam's (Levinson, series creator) vision to reality.”

Before concluding, the 32-year-old singer shared, "I can't wait to share what we're doing!"

Euphoria season 3 is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Victoria Beckham set to release major new project highlighting her career
Victoria Beckham set to release major new project highlighting her career
Renee Zellweger refuses to ‘let go' of ‘Bridget Jones'
Renee Zellweger refuses to ‘let go' of ‘Bridget Jones'
Pete Davidson unveils ‘humiliating' aspect of life
Pete Davidson unveils ‘humiliating' aspect of life
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy honors late One Direction singer
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy honors late One Direction singer
Nicole Kidman dishes on shocking reason for working with women directors
Nicole Kidman dishes on shocking reason for working with women directors
Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus stun with ‘SNL 50' show
Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus stun with ‘SNL 50' show
Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split
Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson appears humorous at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson appears humorous at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary