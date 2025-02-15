'Euphoria' surprisingly unveils new cast for season 3

Euphoria has introduced a new member in their cast for season 3.

The cast returning to the psychological series include Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, and Jacob Elordi.

Additionally, the Grammy-winner, Rosalía is joining the cast alongside new members Toby Wallace, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Marshawn Lynch for upcoming season of the highly anticipated series.

"If there's anything that excites me as much as finding a good melody or a good lyric, it's becoming a better performer every day," Rosalía penned in a statement, as per Deadline.

While expressing her excitement, the Spanish pop singer continued, "Euphoria has been my favourite series of the last few years and I couldn't be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all these colleagues that I admire so much.”

Moreover, the Beso singer showed gratitude for becoming the part of the series, she added, “And contributing my 'granito de arena' to bring Sam's (Levinson, series creator) vision to reality.”

Before concluding, the 32-year-old singer shared, "I can't wait to share what we're doing!"

Euphoria season 3 is scheduled to be released in 2026.