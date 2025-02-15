Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni opt to fight over ending feud?

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appear to be set on continuing their legal battle in court, as the duo has ruled out any near chance of reconciliation.



Neama Rahmani, an ex-prosecutor with a history of dealing with such cases, told Fox News Digital, that their case "may go all the way to trial" if neither party backs down.

"Mediation is a good idea when the parties want to explore settlement," she shared.

But in the case of the It Ends With Us stars, the matter seemed to be personal.

"Here, Lively and Baldoni dislike one another, are trying the case in the media and are nowhere near settlement."

She continued, "In fact, this case is more about sending a message and clearing their names in Hollywood than getting money out of the other side."

"Without one of them agreeing to an apology and a retraction, which won't happen, this case may go all the way to trial," the West Coast Trial Lawyers founder concluded.

Earlier, the Judge Lewis Liman granted the order after both celebrities lawyers called "settlement discussions would be premature" in a joint letter.

It also noted that "the parties agree that mediation and the Discovery Protocols … are inappropriate for this case."