Luke Thompson on why he didn't take advice from 'Bridgerton' costars to play lead

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha play the lead roles in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Bridgerton star Luke Thompson has revealed why he didn’t take advice from his co stars before taking the lead of the fourth season.

The fourth season of Bridgerton centers on the love story of Luke’s character Benedict Bridgerton and a new character Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha.

Reflecting on his approach to playing the lead character, Luke told Daily Mail: “I have to give a lot being the lead but it is a provide and not a burden. It’s nice for the character which is exciting.”

“It is a personal experience leading the show and I was tempted to talk to people but it’s my own experience,” he added.

In previous seasons of the show, Benedict's siblings Daphne, Anthony and Colin found their partners.

Luke also opened up on seeing the new Bridgerton set.

“Seeing the new set for the first time I was terrified but it is magical seeing it,” he shared.

“During the read through I had a moment and there is a moment of midnight and it’s that Cinderella and I want people to be swept away,” he continued.

He also reflected on the importance of dancing to convey the story.

“My dancing skills are perfectly adequate. You're trying to tell a story, the most magical moments are in the dances, its telling stories through it. It’s easy with the incredible team,” he said.

Bridgerton season four, starring Australian actress Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in lead roles, will air in 2026.