Benny Blanco gets super emotional over Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has admitted he's head over heels for Selena Gomez.

Gomez and her fiance Blanco gave their first joint interview on February 14, where they talked about their relationship.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, the Grammy-nominated music producer gushed over Gomez.

Sharing how they perfectly balance each other out, Blanco said, "I have the best time. I’m more of an introvert that can be an extrovert, but the obligation has to be there."

"So it’s nice to have someone who balances that out and gets me out of the house."

He went on to share, "She’s the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, ‘I don’t even give a f*** what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything,'" adding, "She’s like my f****** heroin and Xanax combined."

Blanco explained, "Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say. I’m so pissed that it took this long. It’s like, ‘How did we not figure this out sooner?’ I’m 36 years old."

He shared that before meeting Gomez he decided to put all his energy in "being with the right person."

"Now I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me. There’s no ego between us. She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win," Blanco admitted.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who first collaborated on music in 2015, recently announced their first album together, I Said I Love You First, set for release on March 21.