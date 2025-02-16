Prince Harry tells people with multiple kids: ‘It's your fault'

Prince Harry is candidly talking about the possibility of having a bigger family with Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex,who is currently in Canada for Invictus Games, says he is happier with lesser kids.

Speaking with CTV for Prince Harry and the Canadian Heroes, the duke said: "I think one or two kids is probably enough... I definitely think that.

"I know some people who've got five. I just say, 'Well, that's your own fault!'. Having kids is amazing, but it is... it's a journey every single day, every single week, they just grow, and they change."

This comes a year after Prince Harry flew to London over the news of father, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Harry told Good Morning America: "I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could. Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."