Kyle Richards spills the tea on Alexia Umansky's wedding plans

A renowned actress and socialite, Kyle Richards, has revealed that her daughter Alexia Umansky is “planning like crazy” for her wedding to Jake Zingerman.

In the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, a producer asked the 56-year-old what kind of mother of the bride she would be when her daughter gets married.

Answering the question, she said, “I mean, I think I’m going to be a calm, cool, collected mother of the bride.”

Kyle went on to note that "Alexia is very hands-on. She knows exactly what she wants. She is planning like crazy, and I’m just saying, ‘OK. Yes. Love it. Perfect.' She’s like,’ What do you think about this wedding planner?’ I’m like, ‘Love it, great, done.’ She’s like, ‘What do you think about this date?’ ‘Great, done.’ So, she has a very clear vision of what she wants, and basically we just have to pay for it.”

For the unversed, the Halloween star’s daughter, whom she shares with Mauricio Umansky, a real estate broker, is set to tie the knot to Jake on September 6, 2025, in Aspen, Colorado.

It is pertinent to mention that Alexia Umansky, who appeared in Buying Beverly Hills in 2022, got engaged to Jake Zingerman in November 2024.