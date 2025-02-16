Celebrity boxing match: Rahim Pardesi beats Feroze Khan in split decision

Social media star Rahim Pardesi (left) and Pakistani actor Feroze Khan in a boxing match at Expo Centre, Lahore, Punjab, February 15, 2025. — Screengrab via Instagram/@ omarsoutlaw

Social media star Rahim Pardesi outclassed Pakistani actor Feroze Khan with a dominating performance in a celebrity boxing showdown.

The match, which garnered significant attention on social media platforms with various clips and discussions highlighting the intense competition, lasted only five minutes with Pardesi beating the Khaani actor via 4-1 split decision.

The social media star snatched the victory after four judges ruled in his favour, while the fifth voted for for the actor.

The fight played out at Lahore Expo Centre, with thousands of viewers watching on the streaming platform.

Pardesi set the tone early, dictating the pace with a strong jab and well-timed counters that kept Khan on the back foot. He forced the actor into a defensive stance for much of the fight.

Feroze attempted to mount a comeback, throwing heavier shots and looking for a knockout opportunity. However, Rahim’s composure and precise counterpunching nullified the actor’s efforts, making it difficult for him to land clean strikes.

The bout saw intense exchanges, with both fighters engaging in brief flurries, but Pardesi’s ability to slip punches kept him ahead on the scorecards.

Feroze, struggling with fatigue, began telegraphing his punches, allowing Rahim to exploit openings and score clean shots. By the final bell, it was evident that Rahim had done enough to secure victory.

Despite suffering from a bloody nose, both fighters showed mutual respect after the match by shaking hands and praising each other’s performance.

Notably, footage from the final rounds showcases the competitive spirit of both participants.

Taking to Instagram stories on Sunday, Pardesi expressed his happiness over yesterday's win against Feroze, saying that one always feel happy after a great performance and diligence. "In my point of view, no one lost yesterday, all were winners...because it takes guts to step into boxing ring," he said.

He appreciated all the players who participated in yesterday’s event, also lauding Feroze as "a wonderful person" and for his guts to play five rounds.

Last year, Khan — who had also portrayed a boxer in drama Akhara — shared his plans to pursue boxing as carrier.

In an Instagram story, he said: "I'm into a new game plan, and it's going to be a boxing career. I hope it pushes people to put work into training and getting fit, and it opens the way for all the athletes out there who are waiting for a shot."