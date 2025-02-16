Maya Hawke exposes shocking truth about casting in Hollywood

Maya Hawke is pulling back the curtain on Hollywood, revealing that some producers do not base casting decisions on actors’ talent.

In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 26-year-old shared she knows some "smart directors" who have worked with producers that want actors to have a certain number of Instagram followers before they agree to make a movie.

Hawke said, “I don’t care about Instagram. Instagram sucks. Right, well just so you know, if you have over this many followers you can get the movie funded. It’s a really confusing line to walk.”

“I’m talking about deleting my Instagram and [some directors are] like, ‘Just so you know when I’m casting a movie with some producers, they hand me a sheet with the amount of collective followers I have to get from the cast. So if you delete your Instagram and I lose those followers, understand these are the kinds of people I need to cast around you,’” she recalled.

The Inside Out 2 star went on to explain that not every director cares about social media followers, saying, "About 10 of them can get by on reputation alone. You can really focus and sit there and make a film with them."

“And I’ve been privileged enough to really work with three in my life. I got to work with three sets that were like this. I got to work with Quentin [Tarantino] (‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’), I got to work with Bradley Cooper (‘Maestro’) and I got to work with Wes Anderson (‘Asteroid City’),” Maya Hawke concluded by articulating.