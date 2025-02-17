Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on 'Buffy' sequel

February 17, 2025
Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up about her return to Buffyverse.
Speaking with People Magazine, Sarah discussed the nerve-wracking experience of working on Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel.
The Scooby-Doo star has signed on as both a star and executive producer of a new Hulu sequel.
She said, "I wish there was a better word than overwhelming. It's heartwarming and exciting and also incredibly nerve-wracking at the same time," adding, "because you have to do it right."
Moreover, Sarah also expressed her admiration for the team behind the show, which includes Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao and showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.
"And I think we have this team in place that is legendary, from Chloé Zhao to the Zucks [Nora and Lilla Zuckerman], to Gail Berman," Sarah said.
She added, "And I think people are going to be pretty impressed."
It is worth mentioning that this comes after Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that the project started with a conversation three years ago with producer Gail Berman, a longtime Buffy collaborator.
After initial hesitation, she met with Zhao, and their conversation turned into a four-hour discussion about their love for the series.