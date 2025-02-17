 
Meghan Markle told her presence is ‘no win' situation for Harry

Meghan Markle us lauded for making the right decision amid Invictus Games

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Meghan Markle is told she made the right decision of leaving Prince Harry to Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is now with her kids in America as Prince Harry is working for Invictus Games, could prove to be a distraction for people.

PR guru Edward Coram James told Express.co.uk: "Meghan should leave the Invictus Games to Harry. It’s his project, and he’s more than capable of generating support and attention for this amazing cause.

"Over the years, their joint brand has become a bit tarnished — not because of anything they did wrong, but because of poor PR management.

"Meghan’s involvement was always going to be a no-win situation - criticised whether she showed up or not. But at the end of the day, it became a distraction for a lot of people,” he noted.

