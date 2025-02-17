BAFTA 2025: Full list of winners

The 78th British Academy Film Awards took place on Sunday, February 16th, 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall, in London.

The awards ceremony, hosted by the Scottish actor David Tennant, honoured artists for their work in various categories.

The Brutalist and Conclave claimed the most awards of the night with each taking home four accolades.

Additionally, Emilia Pérez, Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and A Real Pain And Wallace each won two awards.

Here is the complete list of winners BAFTA 2025:

Best Film

Conclave- WINNER

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

EE Rising Star Award

David Jonsson- WINNER

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Best Leading Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora- WINNER

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Best Director

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist- WINNER

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Best Costume Design

Wicked- WINNER

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Best Make-Up & Hair

The Substance- WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Outstanding British Film

Conclave- WINNER

Bird

Blitz

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Kneecap- WINNER

Hoard

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Best Children’s & Family Film

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

The Wild Robot

Best Film Not in the English Language

Emilia Pérez- WINNER

All We Imagine as Light

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story- WINNER

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Will & Harper

Best Animated Film

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl- WINNER

Flow

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

Original Screenplay

A Real Pain- WINNER

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave- WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez- WINNER

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain- WINNER

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Yura Borisov, Anora

Best Casting

Anora- WINNER

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist- WINNER

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Best Editing

Conclave- WINNER

Anora

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Best Original Score

The Brutalist- WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

Wicked- WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two- WINNER

Better Man

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two- WINNER

Blitz

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Best British Short Animation

Wander to Wonder- WINNER

Adiós

Mog’s Christmas

Best British Short Film