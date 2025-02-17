BAFTA 2025: Full list of winners

The 78th British Academy Film Awards took place on Sunday, February 16th, 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall, in London.
The awards ceremony, hosted by the Scottish actor David Tennant, honoured artists for their work in various categories.
The Brutalist and Conclave claimed the most awards of the night with each taking home four accolades.
Additionally, Emilia Pérez, Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and A Real Pain And Wallace each won two awards.
Here is the complete list of winners BAFTA 2025:
Best Film
- Conclave-WINNER
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
EE Rising Star Award
- David Jonsson-WINNER
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
Best Leading Actress
- Mikey Madison, Anora-WINNER
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Best Director
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist-WINNER
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Best Costume Design
- Wicked-WINNER
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Nosferatu
Best Make-Up & Hair
- The Substance-WINNER
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Outstanding British Film
- Conclave-WINNER
- Bird
- Blitz
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- Kneecap-WINNER
- Hoard
- Monkey Man
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
Best Children’s & Family Film
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- The Wild Robot
Best Film Not in the English Language
- Emilia Pérez-WINNER
- All We Imagine as Light
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Documentary
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story-WINNER
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Will & Harper
Best Animated Film
Original Screenplay
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl-WINNER
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- The Wild Robot
- A Real Pain-WINNER
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Kneecap
- The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Conclave-WINNER
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Supporting Actress
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez-WINNER
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain-WINNER
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Yura Borisov, Anora
Best Casting
Best Cinematography
- Anora-WINNER
- The Apprentice
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Kneecap
- The Brutalist-WINNER
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
Best Editing
- Conclave-WINNER
- Anora
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist-WINNER
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
- Wicked-WINNER
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
Best Special Visual Effects
- Dune: Part Two-WINNER
- Better Man
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Sound
- Dune: Part Two-WINNER
- Blitz
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best British Short Animation
- Wander to Wonder-WINNER
- Adiós
- Mog’s Christmas
Best British Short Film
- Rock, Paper, Scissors-WINNER
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Marion
- Milk
- Stomach Bug