BAFTA 2025: Full list of winners

Here is the complete list of winners from BAFTA Film Awards 2025

By
February 17, 2025

The 78th British Academy Film Awards took place on Sunday, February 16th, 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall, in London.

The awards ceremony, hosted by the Scottish actor David Tennant, honoured artists for their work in various categories. 

The Brutalist and Conclave claimed the most awards of the night with each taking home four accolades. 

Additionally, Emilia Pérez, Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and A Real Pain And Wallace each won two awards.

Best Film

  • Conclave-WINNER
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Emilia Pérez

EE Rising Star Award

  • David Jonsson-WINNER
  • Marisa Abela
  • Jharrel Jerome
  • Mikey Madison
  • Nabhaan Rizwan

Best Leading Actress

  • Mikey Madison, Anora-WINNER
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
  • Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Best Director

  • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Edward Berger, Conclave
  • Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Leading Actor

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist-WINNER
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Hugh Grant, Heretic
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Best Costume Design

  • Wicked-WINNER
  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Nosferatu

Best Make-Up & Hair

  • The Substance-WINNER
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Outstanding British Film

  • Conclave-WINNER
  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

  • Kneecap-WINNER
  • Hoard
  • Monkey Man
  • Santosh
  • Sister Midnight

Best Children’s & Family Film

  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • Flow
  • Kensuke’s Kingdom
  • The Wild Robot

Best Film Not in the English Language

  • Emilia Pérez-WINNER
  • All We Imagine as Light
  • I’m Still Here
  • Kneecap
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary

  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story-WINNER
  • Black Box Diaries
  • Daughters
  • No Other Land
  • Will & Harper

Best Animated Film

  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl-WINNER
  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • The Wild Robot
Original Screenplay
  • A Real Pain-WINNER
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Kneecap
  • The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Conclave-WINNER
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

Best Supporting Actress

  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez-WINNER
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain-WINNER
  • Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
  • Yura Borisov, Anora

Best Casting

  • Anora-WINNER
  • The Apprentice
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Kneecap
Best Cinematography
  • The Brutalist-WINNER
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu

Best Editing

  • Conclave-WINNER
  • Anora
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap

Best Original Score

  • The Brutalist-WINNER
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

  • Wicked-WINNER
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu

Best Special Visual Effects

  • Dune: Part Two-WINNER
  • Better Man
  • Gladiator II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Best Sound

  • Dune: Part Two-WINNER
  • Blitz
  • Gladiator II
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best British Short Animation

  • Wander to Wonder-WINNER
  • Adiós
  • Mog’s Christmas

Best British Short Film

  • Rock, Paper, Scissors-WINNER
  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • Marion
  • Milk
  • Stomach Bug
