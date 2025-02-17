Maya Hawke reveals shocking secret about casting process in Hollywood

 
February 17, 2025

Maya Hawke has made a shocking revelation about the casting process in Hollywood.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 26-year-old actress revealed that social media following is a big factor in landing a role.

“What I always wanted to be is an actor where the work is what the draw is, not the personhood,” said Maya.

However, the Stranger Things actress mentioned that the “industry keeps changing, and you have to change with it and understand that all of these things are getting blurred”.

“I don’t care about Instagram, Instagram sucks,” said Maya, who has 8.9 million Instagram followers.

“Right, but just so you know, if you have over this many followers, you can get the money movie funded.’ Well, I want to make the movie, so it’s a really confusing line to walk,” she explained.

The Inside Out 2 actress shared that she spoke to several directors about deleting her Instagram account but they did not allow her to do so.

“They’re like, ‘Just so you know, when I’m casting a movie with some producers, they hand me a sheet with the amount of collective followers I have to get of the cast that I cast so if you delete your Instagram, and I lose those followers, understand that these are the kinds of people that I need to cast around you,’” said Maya.

“Few directors, maybe there’s ten of them, who have reputations that are vast enough and have shown how well they can work and what they can do, that they get given a lot of freedom and a lot of privacy,” added the Little Women actress.

