True extent of Prince William writhing anger comes to light

Reality of what Prince William now feels towards his younger brother has been unearthed

February 17, 2025

Prince William’s writing in disgust over the level of betrayal his little brother has flung onto him, sources have just unearthed.

The insiders brought this all to light during one of their most recent interviews with Heat World.

A conversation there revealed, “It’s true that William was utterly disgusted by the scale of Harry’s betrayal.”

“Those attacks he made on Kate, along with the fundamental lack of respect he was perceived to show the monarchy and the stress he inflicted upon the Queen and their father, tipped William over the edge.”

“He maintained then and still does that his brother had well and truly crossed over to the dark side, and there wasn’t a chance in hell that he’d be making overtures or forgiving him for the foreseeable future – and he’s stayed true to his word,” the source went as far as to admit.

“He’s resisted the chance to see his brother in the UK when the latter’s been back for various visits, and he doesn’t pick up the phone to exchange pleasantries or even wish him a happy birthday or Christmas,” either.

But “he doesn’t deprive Kate or others of the right to talk to Harry, it's just not on William’s agenda,” the insider concluded by saying. 

