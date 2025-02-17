Kim Sae-ron's cause of death comes to light

Kim Sae-ron, an actress known for her roles in The Neighbors and A Girl at My Door in South Korea, has recently been found dead.



Now, multiple reports say her cause of death revealed is said to be suicide.

Police officials said about the young star's death, “We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide.”

Kim was active in the industry, but a conviction for driving under the influence dealt a blow to her career in 2022.

She was fined about $15,000 in the accident, which saw the power of the area go out temporarily because she crushed her car into a transformer along with into a guardrail and trees in southern Seoul.

Following the incident, the actress stepped away from the public light given the fact she had started to work in the acting world since her childhood, making her debut at the of 9 in 2009 drama A Brand New Life.

Her death on Sunday came to be noticed after one of her friends went to her home in Seoul to meet her.