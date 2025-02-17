Sacha Baron Cohen's shocking praise for Isla Fisher comes to light

Sacha Baron Cohen had nothing but praise for Isla Fisher’s Valentine's Day photoshoot despite their split.

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old actress shared a snap from her recent photoshoot for The Sunday Times, a U.K. newspaper, on her Instagram.

In the picture, Fisher lay on a bed with black bedding that looked like leather with mirrors around her.

For the shoot, she wore a pink off-the-shoulder mini dress and opted for a red lipstick.

The Scooby-Doo star also scribbled a caption under her post that read, "Happy Valentine's Day [a heart emoji].”

However, the next day, the 53-year-old Cohen commented under her post, writing, "Stunning photoshoot.”

"Thank you," Fisher replied to her ex with a smiling face emoji.

For the unversed, Fisher and Cohen, who first interacted with each other in 2001 in Sydney, got engaged in 2004.

After three years of their engagement, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Olive, who is now 17.

Notably, the Visions actress and the Hugo actor tied the knot in Paris in March 2010 and welcomed two more children, daughter Elula, 14, and son Montgomery, 9.

It is pertinent to mention that after more than 2 decades of their relationship, Fisher and Cohen have parted ways by filing for divorce in April 2024.