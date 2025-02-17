Kate Middleton, children's portraits elicit reaction from historical institution

 
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis draw portraits

February 17, 2025

The Kensington Palace on Monday revealed some portraits drawn by Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and their three children. 

Royal fans were not the only ones who praised the sketches drawn by the royals. 

The comments from National Portrait Gallery official Instagram account were prominent among all who shared their thoughts on the portraits.   

Established in 1856, the National Portrait Gallery been collecting and displaying portraits of historically significant and contemporary figures for nearly 170 years.

"Let the world see those amazing drawings in the museum," asked a royal fan to the historical institution which approved of the royals' portraits and dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section.

The sketches drawn by Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Princess Catherine have been used to highlight The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's project's Shaping Us Framework.

The Princess of Wales founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 after a decade of royal duties.


