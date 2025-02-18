Selena Gomez reveals if Benny Blanco stood a chance 10 years ago

Selena Gomez doesn't think she could've accepted Benny Blanco's "unconditional love" when they initially met over a decade ago.

The singer and actress, 32, and her producer fiance answered some burning questions about their relationship in a joint interview.

Gomez, who was asked for relationship advice, said she didn't think that she had "life figured out in any way" but hinted that it was majorly how Blanco treated her that won her over.

"My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that’s all I’ve ever really wanted," she told Interview Magazine.

Gomez continued, "I’ve kind of been alone in the world. I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben."

The Disney Channel alum then implied that Blanco couldn't have stood a chance with her 10 years ago.

"He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn’t in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Blanco emphasised the need to listen to one's partner.

"Find your best friend and don’t settle," he advised Interview. "Happy wife, happy life."

Gomez and Blanco, who met in 2013 through Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey, began dating in 2023 and got engaged in December 2024.

On February 13, the couple announced a musical collaboration after teasing a project in January.

I Said I Love You First, the first album they've done together, releases on March 21. The first song from the album Scared of Loving You is already available to stream.