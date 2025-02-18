Should Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds have skipped 'SNL50'?

Hollywood insiders feel Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' red carpet return came a bit too soon.

An insider recently weighed in on their SNL50 appearance, saying the couple “should have sat this one out.”

The source indicated that Reynolds' demeanour during a Q&A segment during SNL 50th anniversary special could be used against him by It Ends With Us director and male lead Justin Baldoni, who is suing the couple for defamation.

“It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend Baldoni,” the source said of the Deadpool star's response to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler subtly poking fun at his ongoing suit.

“Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?” he was asked, to which he replied from the audience, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

The Hollywood insider added of the interaction, saying, “Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.”

A second insider said Lively “was initially hesitant to attend the anniversary show but ultimately she’s glad she went and had a really nice time.”

“Blake and Ryan have no regrets about making an appearance and they’re glad they showed up because they have nothing to hide and no reason not to.”

“Blake and Ryan were two of the last people to leave Studio 8H where SNL is filmed,” the source revealed.

“They walked out with Paul McCartney and his wife, and a bunch of crew members asked to take pictures with Ryan which he happily did.”

Lively and Baldoni have been set for a trial date in March 2026 as the It Ends With Us director sues Lively for $400 million, alleging defamation and extortion.

He also filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for its reporting on the lawsuit.