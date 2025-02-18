Kaya Scodelario dishes on her reason for not encouraging her children to act

Kaya Scodelario dishes on reason for not encouraging her children to act

Kaya Scodelario has opened up about the reason why she doesn't encourage her children to work in Hollywood.

During an interview with Sunday Times Culture, the star who began her acting career at age 14 candidly talked about her parenting style.

“I’m quite protective of letting my kids anywhere near [the industry],” The Maze Runner actress began by saying.

“There’s no world in which I would ever let them have an agent as a kid, or help them in that way. I’d be supportive, but I’d make sure they built their own way up,” Scodelario added.

Additionally, she shared her relationship with her ex-husband, Benjamin Walker, “We’re best friends still. We co-parent in the same way we always have.”

Later on in the interview, she showed support for survivors of s***** assault , and said “I choose to hope it means that there’ll be one person out there, once, who will think, it’s OK for me to tell my story and not feel shame.”

It is pertinent to mention, in 2018, she spoke up of her own aged 12 assault and admitted that it was for her son “so that he will see one day that we all have a voice.”

“Especially when it comes to things in your childhood — we’re so programmed to feel shame around that. And I no longer feel shame.”

“I don’t know if I’ll always look back and go, ‘I’m glad I made that so public.’ But for me, personally, it’s been a healing thing,” the 32-year-old concluded.

For those unversed, Scodelario was married to Benjamin Walker from 2015 to 2024. The former couple share an eight-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter.