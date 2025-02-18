Meghan, Prince Harry's latest move proves critics wrong about their marriage status

A royal expert has dismissed rumours of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s divorce saying the royal couple are "very much in love and in harmony."

Speaking to OK! royal expert Jennie Bond said, "I have seen absolutely no evidence that they are unhappy with one another. Indeed they have always seemed very much in love and in harmony."

Jennie Bond remarks come days after Meghan and Prince Harry attended inaugural events of Invictus Games in Canada jointly.

Jennie said the royal couple’s recent cosy outing at the Invictus Games in Canada proved critics wrong.

"At the Invictus Games I saw a couple very much united in celebrating a hugely worthwhile achievement. The many stories we heard, and which Harry and Meghan listened to, proved that the Games have made a massive difference to servicemen and women injured or scarred by their military experiences.

"I saw a wife who was justifiably proud of what her husband had helped create. And I saw a husband who was hugely grateful for his partner's support."

Jennie continued, “We never question the marriage status of Edward and Sophie, or Anne and Tim, or indeed Charles and Camilla when they pursue their different engagements and focus on separate interests. So why do we do it with Harry and Meghan?"