'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown breaks silence on love life after divorce from Kody

Janelle Brown recently got candid and opened up about her interest in dating or getting married again.

On Monday, February 17, the 55-year-old appeared on Kate and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, where she talked about her life after spiritual divorce from Kody Brown.

Janelle said, "My marriage is over. I don't know what I'm gonna do.”

She went on to confess, “I'm not really interested in getting married again or even really dating at this stage. So I'm not even thinking about, like, 'Oh, what do I need to do?' Because I'm just like, I am over [it]."

"I am done. I love my single life,” the mother of six admitted.

Janelle is not dating anyone right now, but she noted, "If something presents itself in the future, then I'll consider what I need to do."

For the unversed, the Sister Wives star announced her separation from Kody after 29 years of spiritual marriage in December 2022.

Notably, this happened after Christine Brown decided to leave the 56-year-old patriarch of the Brown family and their plural marriage in November 2021.

It is important to note that after Janelle and Christine, Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, also proclaimed her split from him in January 2023, and now, Robyn Brown is his only remaining wife.