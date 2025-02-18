King Charles office shares exciting update about palace event

King Charles on Tuesday presented Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden with MBE, Member of the Order of the British Empire, at the Buckingham Palace.

The statement issued by the palace read, "Keeeeeep dancing! Professional dancer Amy Dowden was one of many to be presented with an MBE by The King today."

It added, "A huge congratulations to all those who received their honours at Buckingham Palace!".

Amy Dowden expressed her gratitude to the monarch in the comments section of the Royal Family's Instagram post which also contained her picture with King Charles.

"Still doesn’t feel real! Forever grateful and truly honoured!," she wrote.

Amy Dowden has already edited her Instagram bio, adding MBE to her name.

Amy Dowden, who hails from Caerphilly, was honoured with an MBE for services to fundraising and raising awareness of inflammatory bowel disease.