Meghan Markle's new brand launch becomes ridiculing stomping ground

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for having such a high degree of intellectual dissonance that she’s unable to see her bid to stay connected with the repressive royal yoke.

The remarks have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shared these pointers in a piece for News.com.au and started by saying, “The Duchess’ new show might be called With Love, Meghan but the promotional material prominently features her title.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Perhaps the hardest to make sense of example is this one: The intellectual dissonance of them leaving full-time working HRH life so their children could grow up free of the repressive royal yoke and without being trotted out for PR purposes…”

But that was followed with a move in the opposite direction, “Only for Harry and Meghan to then grab titles for their children with both hands and, erm, trotting them out for their own PR purposes.”

For those unversed, the option to go title-less was something that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also went with, regarding their two kids who upon reaching the age of 18 get to choose whether they wish to receive titles.

Per Ms Elser’s piece, its revealed that Lady Louise Windsor declined such an honor and is currently working part-time jobs, one of which at a garden center.

However, her younger brother, the Earl of Wessex will be tasked with making this decision sometime next year, when he comes of age.