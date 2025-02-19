Savannah Chrisley opens up on becoming sole breadwinner of Chrisley family

Savannah Chrisley had to step up and become the legal guardian of her siblings Chloe, 12, and Grayson, 18, after her parents Todd and Julie

Chrisley were incarcerated over fraud and tax evasion charges in 2022. The reality star also became the sole breadwinner for the family.

"I wasn't expecting to get two kids," Savannah told People. "So, between that, legal expenses to fight for my parents, I am just like anyone else out here. Sure, I put a smile on my face. I look the part, I play the part. But it doesn't mean I actually am the part. You fake it till you make it. That's the world that we live in."

"I've struggled," she confessed.

Despite having starred in 10 seasons of Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah needs to earn like any other person as she used to be "like any other teenager who got on TV, had money.”

"I spent it like it was never going to end," she admitted.

Now, she does whatever she can to be able to support her two sibling’s education and other expenses as well as the legal cost of trying to get her parents to go free.

"I've had to work multiple jobs. I sell houses. I do podcasting. I do social media influencing. I do anything that comes my way," she shared. "I'm no better than anyone else out here, to have to struggle. And I am not lazy. I know that I have two kids to provide for, and I know I have two parents that I need to get home. So, I'll work my ass off till the wee hours of the morning if I have to. It's just who I am."

Savannah has also been vocal about the alleged mistreatment her parents Tod and Julie Chrisley have received in prison.