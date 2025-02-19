King Charles gives dull response as veteran praises Harry's Invictus Games

"Fantastic" was all what King Charles reportedly said when a veteran told him about his participation in the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles and who now lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, has become estranged from the other royals after criticising them and the institution itself in his memoir, interviews and TV documentaries.

Charles III, who, according to Harry has made absolutely no effort for reconciliation with his son since the Duke of Sussex's departure from the UK, made the remarks as he visited the Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies on Wednesday.

The monarch met with former Army captain and parasport athlete David Henson, just a couple of days after Prince Harry wrapped Invictus Games 2025 in Canada with a powerful speech.

According to GB News, the 76-year-old monarch viewed cutting-edge virtual reality biofeedback technology at the centre, which enhances rehabilitation following limb loss.

It said the visit featured a special demonstration by Henson, a British Paralympian who competed in the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games, and maintained a trustee position with the Games until late 2023.

The king enquired about Henson's continued involvement in sports and games.

"So I'm a touch too old, I think," Henson responded, explaining his past participation. "I did the Invictus Games in 2014 and 2016, Paralympics in 2016 and I stayed one of the trustees of the Invictus Games until the end of 2023 - so I've certainly been involved with it. I'm back in the defence industry now."

"Fantastic," was the King's response to Henson, who shares a long-standing connection with Prince Harry and was invited to the Duke's wedding in 2018.

The king carefully avoided mentioning Prince Harry in his conversation with the veteran.



