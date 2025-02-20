Brenda Song opens up about motherhood support from Kate Hudson

Brenda Song received valuable advice from Kate Hudson over motherhood.

The award-winning actress suggested the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star to not "get lost in being a mom.”

Song, who shares sons Dakota, three, and Carson, two, with her fiancé, Macaulay Culkin, recalled getting some useful tips from her Running Point co-star, Hudson.

“Kate always says, ‘Don't get lost in being a mom. You still have to be you,'” she told E! News.

“She always pushes that with me, and I'm so grateful because it's something that we forget. We're working so hard to focus on our kids and you feel so much mom guilt when you take a second for yourself,” the Secret Obsession actress further noted.

“To be the best mom, we have to be the best version of us. And Kate was really good about being like, ‘Hey, don't worry about it. Let it go. It'll be OK. Remember, you need to focus on you,'” Song also mentioned.

Recently, Kate Hudson opened up about her thoughts on motherhood and how it gave her a new perspective on life and her career.

"I had two pregnancies in the same calendar year. It was a lot,” she told Bustle.

Hudson further noted how becoming a mother made her ask important questions, stating:

"Once I stepped into motherhood, it made me question a lot: my place in this industry, my place as a woman, ageism in this industry, society’s pressures of what beauty is, what being young is. Things that I’d never questioned before.”