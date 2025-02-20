 
Meghan Markle wants to look ‘homely' like Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle wants to look ‘homely’ in bid to change perception

February 20, 2025

Meghan Markle wants to change people’s perception about her with her new cooking show.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is preparing to launch her own show on Netflix ali gate her lifestyle brand titled ‘As Ever,’ is striving to look ‘homely.’

Ingrid Seward, the editor of ‘Majesty’ magazine tells Fabulous: “I think she really enjoys cooking so I think what she wants to project is her image as a homemaker rather than a 'royal wrecker'.

“You remember with Kate - we've seen Kate cooking with Mary Berry, we've seen Kate making cakes, and we know that Kate is a very accomplished cook.

“So I think Meghan wants to try and get one over her too.

“I think Meghan is desperate to get some good publicity. That's what I think it's all about, and she wants to project this very homely image of herself,” she notes.

