WATCH: Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed share heartwarming video of Nikah

Pakistani actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed meet for the first time after their Nikah in Makkah. — Instagram/@thekubism/@mirzagoharrasheed

Pakistani drama stars and longtime friends, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have recently released the video of their Nikah, featuring heartwarming scenes from the solemnising ceremony held in Makkah amid family and close friends.

The couple was nikahfied in the blessed environment of Makkah earlier this week.

The beautiful video of their Nikah ceremony, which was uploaded through a collaborative post on Instagram, brilliantly captured the intricate details and emotional expressions of Kubra and Gohar.

It is worth noting that the highlight of the video that has surely caught fans’ attention is Gohar looking at Kubra’s face by taking off the bright red-coloured veil and kissing her forehead after their nikah was solemnised.

The video shows Kubra’s family expressing immense joy, hugging and praying for her.

She wore a traditional Islamic white-coloured abaya, while her husband adorned the ahraam.

The simplicity and genuinity of the whole Nikah is evident throughout the whole video.

Besides Kubra and Gohar's family, other known faces from the Pakistani drama industry such as Momal Sheikh and Shahzad Sheikh, along with their spouses, can also be seen attending the couple’s special ceremony. The siblings are close mutual friends of the newly wedded couple.

Earlier on February 12, the couple’s shared pictures together in front of the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque after performing Umrah following their Nikah.

The acting duo had made their wedding preparations official just last month in a playful yet heartfelt way.

The fan-favourite-couple, who became the most-talked about celebrities lately, had put an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship after the rumours of their upcoming wedding went rife late in 2024.

Kubra and Gohar’s connection has always been evident, whether through their shared photos or their warm friendship, which fans had noticed and admired for a long time.

The two have worked in a number of projects together as well, but were appeared as a couple in just one drama serial, "Jannat se Aagay".

While some had speculated about the nature of their relationship, many had been rooting for the talented duo to turn their close friendship into a lifelong partnership.