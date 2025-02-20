Mindy Kaling's kids surprise her after Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Even though Mindy Kaling's kid was not part of her recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, they made sure to give their mom a sweet surprise on her major milestone.

The comedian took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday to share a heartwarming photo of a sign that her kids handcrafted to mark her big day.

The handmade gift was a gold star cut out of a sparkly paper, that reads "We (heart emoji) You!", "We're so proud", and "Congrats!"

Kaling's kids, daughters Anne, 12 months, and Kit, 7, and son Spencer, 4, also signed the poster.

Moreover, her kids' godfather and her longtime pal B.J. Novak, who was present with her on her big day, gushed over her talent.

"Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many," he said at the ceremony.

"You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one," Novak noted. "You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."