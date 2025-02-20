 
Geo News

Mindy Kaling's kids surprise her after Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The actress is mom to three children daughters, Kit and Anne, and son Spencer

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Mindy Kalings kids surprise her after Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Mindy Kaling's kids surprise her after Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Even though Mindy Kaling's kid was not part of her recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, they made sure to give their mom a sweet surprise on her major milestone.

The comedian took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday to share a heartwarming photo of a sign that her kids handcrafted to mark her big day.

The handmade gift was a gold star cut out of a sparkly paper, that reads "We (heart emoji) You!", "We're so proud", and "Congrats!"

Kaling's kids, daughters Anne, 12 months, and Kit, 7, and son Spencer, 4, also signed the poster.

Moreover, her kids' godfather and her longtime pal B.J. Novak, who was present with her on her big day, gushed over her talent.

"Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many," he said at the ceremony.

"You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one," Novak noted. "You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame." 

Olivia Munn recalls 'disrespectful' offer after traumatic experience
Olivia Munn recalls 'disrespectful' offer after traumatic experience
Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason is 'not' her emergency contact
Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason is 'not' her emergency contact
Meghan Markle mocked for selling stuff from ‘pound shop' video
Meghan Markle mocked for selling stuff from ‘pound shop'
Ant Anstead calls out ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa for flirting
Ant Anstead calls out ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa for flirting
Sharon Osbourne confesses biggest mistake as Ozzy's manager
Sharon Osbourne confesses biggest mistake as Ozzy's manager
A$AP Rocky stays strong for Rihanna amid ongoing gun trial: Source
A$AP Rocky stays strong for Rihanna amid ongoing gun trial: Source
Tate McRae recalls intial reaction to new album leak
Tate McRae recalls intial reaction to new album leak
Tony Awards announces host for the year 2025
Tony Awards announces host for the year 2025